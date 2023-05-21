I am a working woman and my daily commute involves a distance of 40km. The situation on the roads caused by potholes and chocked sewers is a severe nuisance millions of people have to put up with every single day.

My daily commute runs from Gulshan-e-Iqbal all the way to I.I. Chundrigar Road, which is the main business hub of the city. Overflowing sewers made worse by the digging related to a bus transport project run all through the route. The standing water in front of the building housing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is a major irritant because that portion of the road has always been a crowded intersection.

Over 75 years since the country’s independence, we have not been able to ensure traffic movement in the commercial and corporate hub of a city which happens to be the commercial, corporate and industrial hub of the country. That thought alone is enough to leave one irritated, frustrated and depressed. The relevant authorities should take immediate steps to improve the overall sewerage system of the city, and make Karachi a better, safer place to live in.

AROOSA SHARIQ

KARACHI