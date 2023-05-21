Army act rightly invoked

It was an unbelievable and horrific spectacle for every patriotic Pakistani who regards the Pakistan Army as the bulwark of national security and integrity— and justifiably so— to see attacks on GHQ, the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore and military installation in other cities. It was equally disturbing to watch attacks on police stations and the burning of Radio Pakistan Building in Peshawar by PTI workers and activists.

Many observers felt that the pattern of attacks and their execution was very much similar to the mode of attacks by the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan in KPK of late. They have been proven right by the reported claim of TTP commander Sirbukaf Mohammad that TTP men successfully achieved their targets by joining the PTI protesters and that other TTP men were also directed to participate in the protests. That indicates a kind of alliance between the PTI and the TTP to hit the symbols of state authority. The connivance between the PTI and the TTP must be investigated and made public to unmask the black faces wearing white masks, besides making an example out of those who actually carried out those attacks as well as those who instigated the rioters to indulge in this severest of crimes against the state.

The perpetual and venomous outbursts against serving Army officers and the establishment by Imran Khan before his arrest should have been a premonition for the things to come. The ground had been well prepared for these heinous acts. The audio leaks of conversations between PTI leaders regarding execution of the plan and the attack on the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore leave no doubt about it being a well-conceived offensive which could not have been planned without approval and active input by Imran Khan himself. So it would not be wrong to hold him responsible for what happened besides implicating the top leadership of the party for their complicity in carrying out this anti-state activity.

It is interesting to note that Imran Khan told the Supreme Court when he was called to the court for hearing his appeal against his arrest that he was not aware of what had happened in the country as he had no mobile with him, adding that he could not be held responsible for it. Upon this Mr Justice Athar Minnalah rightly remarked that a leader could not absolve himself of the responsibility of acts by his followers. In fact Imran lied before the court as he was in contact with the PTI leaders during his detention as is corroborated by the leaked audio of his conversation with Mussarat Jamshed.

As these cataclysmic events were unfolding and being witnessed by the people on their TV screens, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while talking to the media, said that the party has always protested peacefully. PTI Secretary General Asad Umer termed it a government-orchestrated conspiracy to malign PTI while Fawad Chaudhry reiterated that the happenings were an attempt by the government to drive a wedge between PTI and the Army. These utterances by those who were part of the scheme to attack the Army installations and police stations– both symbols of the state authority— are ultimate hypocrisy and so is the claim of ignorance made by Imran Khan before the Supreme Court bench.

Unfortunately the courts, particularly the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court, have made the governance of the state very difficult by giving out-of-the-way relief to Imran Khan. It strengthens the fears by certain circles regarding Imran being the darling of the judiciary. Circumstantial evidence strongly points in that direction. The conduct of the judiciary can also be safely construed as an endorsement of the acts of terrorism against the state, instigated by Imran Khan.

Those who planned these attacks failed to visualize the consequences for the party as well as its implications for the country. Pakistan is a nuclear state and not a banana republic. The acts of terrorism against military installations have tarnished the image of the Army and also sent a very wrong message to the international community. If you listen to the statements of the Indian leaders and media comments it would give you a fair idea of the damage done to the reputation of the Pakistan Army and its ability to ensure safety of the country’s nuclear assets. No wonder that the foreign media referring to the events that unfolded on May 9 has expressed the view that Pakistan’s security challenges have become more severe.

A statement issued by ISPR as a reaction to what transpired on May 9 justifiably observed that the day would be remembered as a dark chapter in the history of the country. In this regard the statement went further, saying “This political group in its lust for power has done what the enemy could not do in 75 years.”

The statement further noted, the Army was aware that behind it were orders, directives and complete pre-planning by some sinister party leadership and the facilitators, planners and political activists involved in the protests have been identified who will face strict action as per law. They will all be responsible for the consequences. As is evident the Army leadership is fully aware of the designs of those who orchestrated attacks against military targets and has rightly alluded to involvement of PTI and its leaders in this heinous enactment against the state of Pakistan.

This was the situation which warranted suo motu action by the SC but regrettably the judges remained silent onlookers when the writ of the state was being challenged. However it is reassuring that the cCorps commanders’ meeting as well as the National Security Committee has decided to deal with the miscreants under the Army Act and not to spare the planners behind these attacks and those who actually carried out these heinous crimes against the state. In view of the severity and nature of the crimes, invoking the Army Act is a right move.

It is regrettable to note that President Arif Alvi, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces of Pakistan, was evasive in putting the blame on the real culprits and his statement mostly reflected the narrative of his party. The President said that he and the people were shocked to see the way Imran Khan was arrested but surprisingly expressed no shock over the attacks on military buildings and installations except mild condemnation of the acts.

