Pakistan, UK collaborate to eradicate hate speech on social media platforms

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to collaborate in their efforts to combat hate speech and terrorist propaganda on social and online media platforms.

This decision was reached during a meeting between Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dagleish and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The meeting also addressed the promotion of bilateral diplomatic relations and explored opportunities for cooperation in various media-related fields, including digital media, media training, and filmmaking.

Aurangzeb extended her congratulations to the ambassador and the people of the UK on the coronation of King Charles.

She emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to the United Kingdom and his participation in the coronation ceremony demonstrated the friendship, respect, and trust between the two nations.

She further said that Pakistan regards its relationship with Britain with special importance and is determined to strengthen bilateral ties.

During discussions on film policy and media training, the minister highlighted the significance of film and drama in showcasing a country’s culture and positive identity. She praised the British government for its contributions to Pakistan’s health, education, governance, and human resources sectors.

Minister Aurangzeb expressed the intention to utilize Britain’s modern media curriculum to provide training to journalists in Pakistan.

Dagleish commended the progress made by Pakistan in the information sector, particularly the economic policies implemented by the current government. He congratulated the information minister on Pakistan’s improvement of seven ranks in the Global Media Freedom Index.

The diplomat also assured Pakistan of all possible cooperation in addressing the country’s economic crisis and expressed his strong commitment to fostering bilateral relations.