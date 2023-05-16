NATIONAL

Bandial says ‘good to see you’ is his standard greeting for all

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial addressed the controversy surrounding his use of the phrase “good to see you” during his interaction with former prime minister Imran Khan in the Supreme Court during a court appearance last week.

Following criticism from the government, the judge explained that he greets everyone with this phrase and emphasised the importance of etiquette and manners.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the chief justice engaged in a conversation with lawyer Asghar Sabzwari, initiating the exchange by expressing his pleasure at seeing him in court after a long period of time.

In response to the criticism he faced for using the phrase, Justice Bandial clarified that he extends the same greeting to everyone. He further emphasized his deep respect for everyone and highlighted the significance of etiquette and manners in all interactions.

