LHC orders removal of Habib’s name from ECL

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the interior ministry to remove the name of former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MP Farrukh Habib from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Anwar ul-Haq announced the verdict, which he had reserved earlier on the former minister’s plea seeking the removal of his name from the ECL.

The court’s decision came after the completion of arguments by the lawyers on Monday, following which the verdict was reserved on the request to remove Habib’s name from the ECL.

Habib, in his request, mentioned that he had intended to travel to Dubai on April 28 but was offloaded from the plane at Lahore airport. He was informed that his name was included on the no-fly list, and his passport and luggage were confiscated at the airport due to his political affiliation listed in the list.

In his plea to the court, Habib requested the return of his passport and luggage, and urged the federal government to remove his name from the ECL.