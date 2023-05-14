NATIONAL

PDM convoy from Karachi sets off for sit-in against Supreme Court decision

By Staff Report
Maryam Nawaz (R), daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif speaks along with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the coalition government and parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) during a press conference in Islamabad on July 25, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: A convoy of workers and activists from political parties that make up the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has left Karachi and is currently travelling to Islamabad, the federal capital.

The PDM has announced a protest against the Supreme Court’s decision to grant former prime minister Imran Khan bail in several cases registered against him across the country.

Convoys from different cities in Pakistan are expected to arrive in Islamabad on Monday, including a large number of workers who will stop in Hyderabad next.

A JUI-F spokesperson has reported that convoys from Sindh are set to depart for Islamabad to participate in the sit-in outside the Supreme Court.

The Rohri Interchange has been designated as the central point for gathering, where the convoys from all over Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad, will assemble before departing for Islamabad together.

The spokesperson also noted that the convoys from Sukkur and Larkana divisions will join the groups travelling from Karachi.

According to him, the main convoy en route from Karachi is expected to reach Sukkur by evening. Arrangements have been made for food and accommodation at Rohri for the main convoy.

