Islam and Muslims

The actions of those who adhere to an ideology or belief can serve as a measure of its substance. The viral video showing Algerian Imam Walid Mehsas cuddling a cat that jumped on to him during his taraweeh prayer exemplified how kindness is ingrained in Islamic teachings towards all creatures. Islam’s emphasis on spreading peace and kindness is well-established in the holy scripture, and the Prophet (peace be upon him) demonstrated these values through his conduct. The viral video clip served as evidence that Islam is a religion that promotes peace and kindness. However, if we follow the analogy of ‘actions’ being a measure of the substance of any ideology or belief, we must acknowledge that it also paints a less favourable picture of Islam, too.

High crime rates and oppressive societies, both morally and socio-economically, in many Islamic countries are just a few examples of the many challenges faced by the Muslims today.

As Muslims, we can easily recognise the stark difference between the true teachings of Islam and the actions of some individuals who claim to practise the faith. In contrast, it is natural that outsiders may judge Islam based on what they see, rather than delving deeper to understand the differences. Although this moment of kindness and positivity by the imam serves as a reminder of the beauty and nobility of Islam, it is quite unfortunate, and is critically important to note that these actions represent a minority of Muslims. The path to achieving the level of kindness and morality that Islam teaches, and that every human being should possess, is a long and challenging one for the Muslims. It requires continuous effort, introspection and, above all, the cultivation of a love for humanity.

Nurturing such love would be the first step in the tricky process of fostering a love for all creatures in Muslim societies.

HASEEB ALI

LODHRAN