Sindh detains over 260 PTI members for a month

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced the detention of 263 people, including leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), for a month in order to “maintain law and order” in the province.

These individuals have been placed under house arrest under the pre-emptive Maintenance of Public Order law.

The arrested workers will be kept in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Khairpur Mirs. It is worth noting that the number of PTI workers arrested in Karachi has exceeded 400.

Since the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, 672 people have been arrested in protest rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Peshawar, 164 people, including 44 men, were arrested, while 18 were arrested in Nowshera and 41 in Haripur.

Additionally, 316 people were arrested for violating Section 144. Section 144 of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) allows officials in charge of a district to stop other people from doing something for a specific amount of time.

The police can take action against those who break this rule and charge them with a crime under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Those who violate the rule can be punished with up to six months in prison or a fine, or both.