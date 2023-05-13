Khar joins EU leaders in Stockholm for Indo-Pacific summit

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar will visit the Swedish capital of Stockholm today to attend the second European Union Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, as announced by the Foreign Office.

The purpose of the visit is to participate in the event at the joint invitation of Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, and Tobias Billstrom, foreign minister of Sweden.

Ministers from Indo-Pacific nations, the EU and partner nations will gather in a meeting that will be “as much a call for action as a demonstration of the EU’s continuous commitment to the Indo-Pacific region,” Borrell wrote in Nikkei Asia.

During the Forum, Khar will present Pakistan’s perspective on critical regional and global matters and explore opportunities for collaboration with the EU, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, digital technology, climate, environment, health, and connectivity.

She will also hold bilateral talks with the leaders attending the forum to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The discussions at the summit, Borrell wrote, will “focus on our common interests, challenges and values, with the goal of supporting closer coordination and integration.”

The event is a clear message about the long-term European commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

The visit is expected to enhance Pakistan’s engagement with the EU and strengthen cooperation in various fields.