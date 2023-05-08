PPP emerges as front-runner in Karachi local government vote

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) emerged victorious in the by-election held on 63 local government seats in five divisions of Sindh, according to unofficial results released Monday.

Radio Pakistan reported the party which has been governing the province since 2018 emerged as the single largest party in the vote, securing seven of the 11 union committees in Karachi while the remaining four went to the Jamaat-i-Islami.

In addition, the PPP secured two out of four union councils in Hyderabad and won a majority in all the districts where elections were held.

Murtaza Wahab, a leader of the party, congratulated the party leadership and supporters on their win, saying the people of Karachi had once again expressed their trust in the party.

He assured citizens in a statement that the elected representatives from his party would work tirelessly to address the issues faced by the people.

Thank u my dear #Karachi for rejecting politics of hate, divide & protests and for choosing Bilawal’s narrative of working together in a cohesive manner. Inshallah #PPP will not let the people of Karachi down & will deliver in true sense for every Karachiite — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) May 7, 2023

“Thank you my dear Karachi for rejecting politics of hate, divide and protests [sic] and for choosing Bilawal’s narrative of working together in a cohesive manner,” he tweeted.

He also said the party would not let the people of the provincial capital down.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the party, expressed his gratitude to the people of Karachi for their support that contributed to the party’s victory in the polls.

In a statement shared on Twitter by his party, Zardari referred to it as a historic achievement that all district chairmen, including those of Karachi and Hyderabad, were from their party.

پی پی پی چیئرمین و وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا ضمنی بلدیاتی الیکشن میں پارٹی کی کامیابی پر اظہار تشکر کراچی سے لے کر کشمور تک، عوام نے ایک بار پھر پیپلز پارٹی پر اعتماد کا اظہار کیا ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری تاریخی کامیابی ہے کہ کراچی اور حیدرآباد سمیت تمام ڈسٹرکٹ چیئرمین… — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) May 7, 2023

He also emphasised that this accomplishment comes with an increased responsibility on the part of the party’s chairmen to serve the people without any discrimination.

The foreign minister directed the elected representatives of the party to involve every street and neighbourhood in the development process and urged them to continue working tirelessly to serve the people and set new standards of public service.