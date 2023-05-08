Launching ‘election campaign’, PML-N promises progress and prosperity

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan launched late on Sunday the election campaign of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), promising progress and prosperity for the country.

Speaking at a public gathering near his hometown of Faisalabad, he said that the PML-N would eliminate its opponents with the power of people’s mandate. Khan said the event marked the PML-N’s popularity among the masses, making them the winning party in the upcoming elections.

He emphasized that the PML-N has a track record of serving the masses and would restart the journey of progress and prosperity that was disrupted in 2018.

He criticised the “incompetence” of the government of former prime minister Imran Khan and said that the PML-N would complete the remaining sections of the motorways that they initiated in Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar.

The minister also mentioned that PML-N had established hospitals, airports, and universities during their time in power, including launching the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Khan added that PML-N’s accomplishments included making Pakistan an atomic power in 1998, and the country was making progress before martial law was imposed for 11 years.

Khan criticised the current government’s performance and claimed that it reversed the development process. He also criticized former chief justice Saqib Nisar for playing a key role in dislodging the elected government and now “openly selling” Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) tickets.

Khan said that Imran should “behave like a politician,” instead of hurling threats and announced that the PML-N was fully prepared for the elections, adding that his party would remove him from politics with public support.

Furthermore, Khan inaugurated his public secretariat in NA-106, where he said he would be available every Sunday from 10:00 am to evening prayer to hear public complaints and resolve their issues.