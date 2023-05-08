Korean speech contest held at NUML

ISLAMABAD: The 14th Korean speech contest was held after four years at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The contest was jointly organized by the Department of Korean Language and Culture Islamabad and the Islamabad King Sejong Institute (IKSI) said a news release.

The speech contest was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Pakistan, Suh Sangpyo, Director General NUML, Brig. Syed Nadir Ali, Director, Islamabad King Sejong Institute, Dr. Atif Faraz, Head of the Department of Korean Language and Culture Ahtisham Hussain, representatives from different Korean companies, the faculty and a large number of students.

After listening to the speeches made by the students, the envoy appreciated the skills of all the students and mentioned that they spoke the Korean language very well.

He acknowledged and appreciated the cooperative ties between NUML and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea while also appreciating the numerous efforts made by NUML in promoting the Korean language in Pakistan.

The ambassador the learning of the Korean language and events like the Korean language contest have played a key role in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea.

He shared that he is quite optimistic about the further enhancement of the bilateral ties between both countries.

The Director General NUML, Brig. Syed Nadir Ali wished good luck to all the Korean-speaking Pakistani students and he also mentioned that the skill of speaking the Korean language will help these Pakistani students score rewarding jobs in the Korean companies.