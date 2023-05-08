Lashing out at ICT police, Imran says ‘brutality’ can’t dampen PTI spirit

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has lashed out at Islamabad police for ‘cracking down on the PTI workers’ when the national elections are around the corner, saying that no amount of brutality can dampen his party’s resolve as long as it has spirited youth in it.

In a tweeted posted on Monday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said: “ICT police led by a crooked IG, are cracking down on PTI pol activity when national elections are only few months away. However, when a movement has youth like Afzal Khan, our F10 UC Chairman, as one of our emerging young leaders, then police brutality only strengthens our resolve.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued the schedule of Imran Khan-led party rallies in five major cities of Punjab from Wednesday to Sunday.

According to the schedule, the first public meeting will be held in Muredke on Wednesday.

The second public meeting will be held on Thursday in Gakhar Mandi, third in Lala Musa on Friday, fourth in Gujjar Khan on Saturday and the fifth in Attock on Sunday.

Addressing a rally in Lahore staged to express solidarity with judiciary, the former prime minister said, “I will organise rallies from next week; will start from here [Lahore] and by May 14, will lead rallies up to Attock. I will go out in public and prepare people…to demand elections.”