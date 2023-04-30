NATIONAL

Pakistan expresses gratitude to China for citizens’ evacuation from Sudan

By Monitoring Report
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed gratitude to China for helping the country in the evacuation of its citizens stranded in Sudan, said the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office said in a statement on Twitter that a batch of 216 nationals had arrived in Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia from Port Sudan aboard the Chinese navy vessel Weishanhu.

“We are grateful to our Chinese friends for this gesture of support and friendship,” added the department.

On Saturday morning, the ministry released another statement saying that another batch of 97 people from Pakistan from Port Sudan has arrived at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi via Jeddah.

According to the Foreign Office, the people came back home from Jeddah aboard an aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

“Government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate the safe return of stranded Pakistanis,” added the Foreign Office.

Earlier on Friday, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said Pakistan was engaging with “friendly countries in the region for facilitating this process by providing transport to shift Pakistanis from Sudan.”

‘I call it being seasoned’: Biden laughs off age gags at comedy roast
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

