Munir: Nation’s safety and security are sacred to military

ISLAMABAD: The army chief on Saturday reaffirmed his institution’s unwavering commitment to the nation’s security, emphasising that nothing is more sacred than the safety of the people of Pakistan.

Gen. Syed Asim Munir, delivered these remarks during the passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul village of Abbottabad, in his first speech as the military chief.

During his address, Gen. Munir stressed the people of Pakistan are at the heart of the state’s unity, and loyalty to Pakistan is paramount. He said the institution of the army upholds the vision of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and does not discriminate based on caste, colour, creed, gender, or geography.

The general also expressed Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful coexistence with all nations, particularly its neighbours. He welcomed recent regional engagement and peace initiatives and expressed hope they would bring a positive impact on peace in the region.

He stressed the importance of safeguarding Pakistan’s territorial integrity, saying that Islamabad was well aware of the means to protect its sovereignty. He further assured the people that the military was always ready to render any sacrifice necessary for the defense of the motherland.

He made it clear that Pakistan’s peace efforts should not be viewed as a sign of weakness. He assured the nation that the security forces have the will, capability, and capacity to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and are prepared to make any necessary sacrifices to safeguard the nation’s future.

The army chief also underlined that Pakistan’s stability was closely linked to the stability, security, and peace of Afghanistan. He noted that Pakistan’s support for peace talks was a testament to its commitment to a peaceful, economically integrated, and prosperous region.

General Munir acknowledged that Pakistan had been a hospitable host to approximately five million refugees over four decades, and emphasised that Pakistan had made significant sacrifices in terms of blood, toil, and treasure in seeking enduring stability in Afghanistan.

Gen. Munir also underscored that Pakistan’s enemies are determined to drive a wedge between the country’s people and armed forces, and called for vigilance to identify and combat these forces.

He urged the international community to take note that regional peace cannot be achieved without a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Gen. Munir reassured the people of Kashmir of Pakistan’s unwavering support in their struggle for basic human rights and the right to self-determination. He pledged to continue providing political, moral, and diplomatic support to occupied Kashmir.