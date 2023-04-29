Another batch of Pakistanis stranded in Sudan return home

KARACHI: A group of 97 nationals, who were stranded in war-torn Sudan, have been brought back to Pakistan, the Foreign Office confirmed Saturday.

The group arrived at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi via Jeddah. The Foreign Office, in a tweet, revealed that a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft was used for their repatriation.

Third batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan has arrived at JIA, Karachi via Jeddah aboard PAF aircraft C-130. Government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate the safe return of stranded Pakistanis. pic.twitter.com/leTuhqq30Q — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 29, 2023

The Foreign Office also thanked China for evacuating hundreds of Pakistanis from Sudan and taking them to Jeddah.

In an earlier tweet, the Foreign Office shared that a batch of 216 people arrived in Jeddah from Port Sudan aboard China Navy’s Weishanhu. The Foreign Office expressed gratitude towards China for their support and friendship.

The authorities have been actively engaged in the evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan, which has been affected by civil war. The foreign ministry tweeted that the safe evacuation of every Pakistani and bringing them home safely remains their top priority.

On Friday, the first batch of 149 Pakistani nationals, who were also stranded in Sudan, arrived safely in Karachi. The government has assured that it will continue to facilitate the safe return of all Pakistani nationals who are stranded in Sudan.