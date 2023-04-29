NATIONAL

Passport delivery time reduced for all categories: notification

By Staff Report
Policemen guide residents as they line up in a queue outside the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office for new registrations and biometric verification under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Peshawar on May 4, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a reduction in delivery times for all passport categories, effective immediately.

The office of immigration and passports issued an official notification announcing the delivery times for normal, urgent and fast-track passport services have been reduced to 10 days, four days, and two days respectively.

Previously, the delivery times for normal, urgent and fast-track passport services were 21 days, seven days, and four days respectively. This move is expected to bring relief to passport applicants who were previously facing delays in receiving their passports.

The decision to reduce delivery times is believed to be a result of the increased number of passport applications in recent times. The office of immigration and passports has been receiving a large number of applications, and the new delivery times are aimed at improving the efficiency of the passport delivery system and reducing the backlog of pending applications.

The new delivery times will benefit individuals who require passports on an urgent basis, such as those who need to travel for work or medical reasons. The office of immigration and passports has advised applicants to follow the prescribed procedures and provide all necessary documents to ensure a smooth and hassle-free application process.

It is noteworthy there has been no announcement regarding any changes in the passport fee.

