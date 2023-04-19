Turkish aid agency organises iftar dinner for rescuers

ISLAMABAD: The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) organised a Ramadan iftar, or fast-breaking dinner, for the teams from Rescue 1122 that took part in search and rescue efforts following the February 6 twin earthquakes in Turkey.

Speaking to Anadolu, TIKA’s Islamabad Coordinator Muhsin Balci said they organised the dinner at the Turkish embassy in Islamabad.

Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci, representatives of non-governmental organisations involved in relief activities after the earthquakes in Turkey and representatives of Turkish institutions and organisations in Pakistan attended the iftar.

In his statement, Ambassador Pacaci pointed out that the two countries always stand by each other in difficult times and thanked Pakistan for its support following the earthquakes.

Pacaci presented a plaque to the representatives of NGOs that participated in search and rescue activities and aid efforts in Turkey after the quakes.