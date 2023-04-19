NATIONAL

PM calls for service delivery to be main criterion for public office

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has criticized the state of politics in the country, stating that it has been reduced to empty rhetoric, and called for service delivery to be the main criterion for running a public office.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of service delivery, saying that it should be the primary factor in the competition for public office.

The prime minister expressed his regret that politics in Pakistan has been reduced to grandstanding and meaningless rhetoric due to a structural flaw. He added that politics should be an arena where people compete to serve their fellow citizens.

