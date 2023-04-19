Markets and malls bustling ahead of Eid ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD: With only a few days left until the Muslim festival Eid ul-Fitr, markets and malls are buzzing with enthusiastic shoppers, especially women and children, spending extravagantly while getting into a festive mood to celebrate the upcoming special occasion.

To attract more customers, vibrant aesthetic interiors are adorned with beautiful colourful lights, wooing shoppers to stay late in the markets, some until dawn.

Due to the high influx of customers, many temporary stalls have also popped up in numerous markets, selling bangles, henna, cosmetics and other decorative accessories for women and children.

While helping her sister to choose a dress for Eid, 32-year-old Nazia Ahmed, a resident of Islamabad, said she has been visiting markets in the last two days to select dresses, matching shoes and jewellery for herself and two sisters.

“Eid ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion for Muslims around the world including Pakistan. Everyone around us is getting ready to soak in the spirit of Eid by splurging money on new clothes, shoes, accessories and food […] and why not, after all it’s time to cheer the special day,” Ahmed told Xinhua.

Echoing Ahmed, Rubina Sarfaraz, a school teacher in Rawalpindi, said that Eid is a special occasion for everyone in Pakistan, especially for children.

“I have two children for whom I have bought new dresses of their choice. Eid is the only festival when they get anything they wish for […] The happiness this jubilant day brings to all of us is immense. I am looking forward to celebrating it to the fullest with my family and friends,” Sarfaraz told Xinhua.

As a large number of people have flocked to the markets, law enforcement agencies have devised a special security plan to manage big crowds and avoid untoward incidents.

In an effort to beef up security, hundreds of mobile teams have been deployed in various districts of Pakistan to ensure thorough patrolling in the markets, particularly in sensitive areas. Police pickets have also been erected to provide foolproof security to the citizens.

With an increased influx of shoppers, many business owners have employed extra staff to provide good and timely services to their customers, describing the occasion as a boon for their businesses.

Imtiaz Khan, a manager at a famous clothing brand in Islamabad, told Xinhua that their business has witnessed huge sales and profits over the past few days as people are showing great interest in buying new clothes for the upcoming occasion.

“The overwhelming number of visitors has forced us to hire several more salespeople as we cannot let our customers wait. We are not only selling quality products, but also providing a great experience to our customers,” Khan said.

He said that the hustle and bustle in the markets is going to gain momentum in the coming days as the Eid festival closes in, expressing hope to make the celebrations more pleasurable for shoppers.