Deadline missed: Government fails to provide funds for Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the federal government’s failure to release the funds needed to hold elections in Punjab.

The report was submitted in a sealed envelope to the Registrar’s Office and will be sent to the chambers of the three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The bench had directed the commission to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 and for the government to provide Rs21 billion in funds by April 10. Failure to comply with the orders could result in legal action.

Despite the court’s orders, the government missed the deadline as the ECP remains unfunded.

Instead of releasing the funds, the government tabled a bill seeking approval of funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar introduced the bill, saying that it was being laid before the house in the light of the Supreme Court’s orders.

The government’s move came after the apex court declared the ECP’s decision on the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections null and void, ordering snap polls in both provinces.

The court had set May 14 as the date for the Punjab polls. The government’s rejection of the court’s ruling has further deepened the ongoing political and constitutional crisis.

The government is also advocating for simultaneous general elections to be held in the entire country to strengthen the federation. A resolution was adopted in a joint sitting of parliament on Monday stressing the importance of this.