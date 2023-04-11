NATIONAL

Bill to curtail chief justice’s powers challenged in Supreme Court

By Monitoring Report
A general view of the Pakistan's Supreme Court is pictured in Islamabad on April 6, 2022. - Pakistan President Arif Alvi told the country's election commission on April 6 to fix a date for a new national ballot, as the supreme court adjourned a hearing into the legality of political manoeuvres that led to parliament being dissolved. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

ISLAMABAD: A controversial bill aimed at limiting the powers of the chief justice has been challenged in both the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 was recently passed by the Parliament and allows for the curtailing of the Chief Justice’s ability to form benches and conduct suo motu proceedings.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party has criticised the legislation, saying it represents an attack on the judiciary.

A petition challenging the bill’s legality has been filed under Article 184(3) in the Supreme Court by Barrister Shafay Munir, while lawyer Saeed Aftab has submitted a separate plea to the IHC requesting that the amendments made in the bill be nullified.

Previous article
Deadline missed: Government fails to provide funds for Punjab elections
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Kashmir prime minister disqualified for contempt of court

MUZAFFARABAD: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was disqualified from regional parliament after being found guilty of contempt by the...

India’s hosting of G20 meeting in Kashmir prompts Pakistan condemnation

Patience required to end Suryakumar’s IPL slump, says Shastri

Maryam leaves for Saudi Arabia ‘to perform pilgrimage’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.