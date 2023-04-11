Bill to curtail chief justice’s powers challenged in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: A controversial bill aimed at limiting the powers of the chief justice has been challenged in both the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 was recently passed by the Parliament and allows for the curtailing of the Chief Justice’s ability to form benches and conduct suo motu proceedings.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party has criticised the legislation, saying it represents an attack on the judiciary.

A petition challenging the bill’s legality has been filed under Article 184(3) in the Supreme Court by Barrister Shafay Munir, while lawyer Saeed Aftab has submitted a separate plea to the IHC requesting that the amendments made in the bill be nullified.