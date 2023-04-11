GB chief secretary and WFP boss discuss free food programme

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Wani on Tuesday called on Chris Kaye, the country director of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued from Wani’s office, the WFP team was “thoroughly impressed” by the “School Meals Programme” offering free food to students in schools across the region.

“They have noticed progress in the education, health and food sector and are extremely excited to work with GB in scaling up our initiatives,” read the statement.

Launched alongside a health improvement programme in June of last year, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government of GB through the initiative has been offering free meals to primary students, a first for the region.

Regional Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan believes the programme will improve child health and well-being and will eventually encourage the enrolment of students in schools. “Our goal is to make public schools more attractive than private schools for parents,” he had said last year.