Sports

Pakistani gamer ‘Ash’ wins Tekken 7 contest at EVO Japan 2023

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan gamer Arslan Siddique, known as “Ash” won his third EVO title by beating South Korea’s Meo-IL to grab Tekken 7 competition at EVO Japan 2023 on Sunday.

It is the third EVO title of the Lahore-based player as 2019, he won the Tekken 7 tournament in Japan as well as the Evolution Championship Series in the United States.

In August last year, he finished third in the EVO 2022 Tekken 7 competition. On Sunday, Siddique played as Zafina to dominate Meo-IL, who was using Geese Howard, 3-0 in the tournament’s final leg.

The top three winners, including third-placed Rangchu from South Korea, were later awarded cash and additional prizes by Tekken series game director and chief producer Katsuhiro Harada.

According to the website for the tournament, EVO is the world’s biggest fighting game tournament with a long history where fighting game players from around the world gather in Las Vegas to compete against each other. It added that EVO Japan is another world championship in the same spirit of the main EVO tournament.

In February, another Pakistani, Atif Butt, emerged as the new “King of the Iron Fist” after winning the Tekken World Tour 2022 videogame tournament in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Butt was a member of the team founded by Ash himself.

 

Previous article
Poor polices of PTI govt responsible for ‘economic turmoil’: Tarar
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Wheat drive: food dept disburses over 35000 gunny bags so far

MULTAN: Food department has started distribution of gunny bags for wheat procurement drive as 35703 gunny bags disbursed among 76 farmers across the division...

Pakistan’s sportswear become most popular at Shanghai Fabrics Exhibition

Police arrests two suspects in SP Farhat Abbas murder case

Four-day rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.