Poor polices of PTI govt responsible for ‘economic turmoil’: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar on Sunday said that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for damaging the economic sector of Pakistan.

“Imran’s party had made tough agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said while talking to a private news channel. He said the people were facing problems due to weak policies introduced by the PTI regime.

Next elections should be held in October’s second week, he suggested. He said that the government was engaged in compiling the data by conducting a census and after completing the process, the ECP would organize elections in a transparent manner. The government would provide all required facilities to the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding free and fair elections in October, he added.

‘Scathing remarks against Imran Khan’

Meanwhile, Central leader of PML-N Talal Chaudhry on Sunday made scathing remarks against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, calling him a watch thief and foreign agent who will be disqualified.

Chaudhry’s statement took aim at Khan’s alleged failure to disclose his daughter’s adoption status in his nomination papers, which he characterized as a grave insult to humanity.

Chaudhry further stated that Khan was making decisions as a “lying foreign agent” on behalf of a “terrorist and criminal” political party.

He called for the cancellation of party [PTI] registrations specifically for “terrorist foreign-funded parties.”

In addition, he questioned the legality of those who committed violent acts, such as throwing petrol bombs at police, assaulting the court, threatening the judge, and breaking the court’s gate, demanding to know under which legal article such actions should be categorized.