Foreign Office, commerce ministry reaffirm policy of no trade with Israel

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office and Ministry of Commerce have refuted a report of the start of trade relations with Israel, terming such reports “sheer propaganda.”

The response from Islamabad came days after the American Jewish Congress (AJC), an association of American Jews organised to defend Jewish interests abroad, announced that the first shipment of food products from Pakistan was offloaded in Israel.

The trade transaction involved a Pakistani-Jewish businessman, Fishel BenKhald, and three Israeli businesspeople. BenKhald runs a Jewish kosher certification business in Karachi, exporting products to destinations worldwide.

The rare bilateral trade included dates, dry fruit and spices and was disclosed via Twitter. A video clip posted by BenKhald on his Twitter account has gained over two million views.

However, the ministry dismissed the AJC release, saying that it was misrepresented, and that even in its press release, there was no mention of official trade between Pakistan and Israel.

A spokesman added that Pakistan did not have any trade relations with Israel and did not intend to develop any. The ministry also noted that there was no involvement of any banking or official channel in the matter.

The spokesman emphasized Pakistan’s trade policy with countries, citing the Import Policy Order 2022, which prohibits trade with various economies. The spokesman stated that Pakistan is committed to the issue of the origin and that any potential trade with Israel is not supported by the government.

Separately, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told Geo News the country has no diplomatic or trade relations with Israel. Baloch emphasized that there has been no change in Pakistan’s policy towards Israel.

Pakistan is a staunch supporter of demands for an independent Palestinian state and has no diplomatic relations with Israel.