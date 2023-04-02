NATIONAL

Fawad warns Supreme Court could oust Sharif if orders not implemented

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif (C) addresses the members of the media before attending a hearing outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on April 5, 2022. - Pakistan's supreme court was to sit April 5 for a second day to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly and call fresh elections. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, the senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has commented on the ongoing case regarding the delay of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to him, if the orders of the Supreme Court are not implemented, the court could remove Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from his position. Fawad expressed his concerns about the ongoing proceedings and predicted the ousting of another prime minister if the orders are not followed.

Meanwhile, party chairman Imran Khan has criticised the government’s attack on the judiciary and expressed concerns about the country’s economic crisis. In a video address to the public, he highlighted the depreciating value of the rupee, increasing debts, and the loss of life in flour queues.

He emphasized that the judiciary’s role is to implement the Constitution and not support any political party.

Khan further stated that PTI had dissolved two assemblies for the sake of conducting a fair election and that the Constitution clearly mandates that elections must be held within 90 days. He expressed disappointment that the government is providing protocol to PML-N rallies while his party is not allowed to hold rallies.

According to him, political stability is necessary for the economy to recover, and the government is afraid of losing badly in the upcoming elections, including in Punjab.

The situation in Pakistan remains tense as the ruling coalition faces pressure from the Supreme Court and criticism from opposition parties. The country’s economic crisis continues to worsen, and political stability remains a critical issue in the upcoming elections.

Foreign Office, commerce ministry reaffirm policy of no trade with Israel
Staff Report
Staff Report

