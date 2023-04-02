Fitrana fixed at Rs320

ISLAMABAD: Mufti Muneeb ur-Rehman, former chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, has announced that the minimum amount for Sadqa-e-Fitr this year will be Rs320 per person.

This obligatory charitable donation is a way for Muslims to give back to their community during the holy month of Ramadan, and is based on the prices of staple food such as flour, dates, raisins, cheese, or barley as per Islamic laws.

Those who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, dates, raisins, cheese or barley should pay a minimum of Rs480, Rs2,800, Rs6,400 for first-class dates, and Rs4,800 per person for second-class raisin.

Muneeb advised people to pay the amount to the poor before Eid ul-Fitr so that they too can celebrate the festival.