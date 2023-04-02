NATIONAL

Fitrana fixed at Rs320

By Staff Report
Pakistani Muslim worshippers walk past the illuminated Badshahi Masjid on the Lailat al-Qader, also known as the Night of Power, the 27th night of Ramadan in Lahore on August 27, 2011. Lailat al-Qader commemorates the night, according to tradition, when the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed through the angel Gabriel. Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Mufti Muneeb ur-Rehman, former chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, has announced that the minimum amount for Sadqa-e-Fitr this year will be Rs320 per person.

This obligatory charitable donation is a way for Muslims to give back to their community during the holy month of Ramadan, and is based on the prices of staple food such as flour, dates, raisins, cheese, or barley as per Islamic laws.

Those who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, dates, raisins, cheese or barley should pay a minimum of Rs480, Rs2,800, Rs6,400 for first-class dates, and Rs4,800 per person for second-class raisin.

Muneeb advised people to pay the amount to the poor before Eid ul-Fitr so that they too can celebrate the festival.

