Judge recusal leads to dissolution of bench hearing election delay plea

ISLAMABAD: The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court that was hearing the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) challenging the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone elections to the Punjab Assembly was dissolved on Thursday after a member recused himself from the case.

Justice Amin ud-Din Khan made the decision a day after arguing that the Constitution does not give the chief justice unilateral power to select judges, form special benches, or list cases for hearing.

In a 12-page judgement, co-author Justice Qazi Faez Isa suggested that cases under Article 184(3) of the Constitution be postponed until amendments are made to the Supreme Court Rules 1980 regarding the discretionary powers of the chief justice to form benches.

He argued that the chief justice cannot substitute his wisdom with that of the Constitution and that collective determination by the chief justice and other judges of the Supreme Court cannot be assumed by an individual, even if it is the chief justice.

The original bench, which had conducted three hearings on the petition, was constituted by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and included Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Khan.

The dissolution of the bench occurred shortly before the court proceedings were scheduled to begin.

A bone of contention arose among top judges during proceedings on Wednesday, with Justice Mandokhail questioning the “order of the court” in the suo motu proceedings relating to the March 1 judgement on elections.

He expressed regret that no “order of the court” had been released, questioning how April 30 could be announced as the election date or its extension until Oct 8 in the absence of such an order.

Meanwhile, Justice Akhtar challenged the notion that the minority could claim to be in the majority, given that all five judges had signed the original short order.

More details to follow