PTI secures permission for Lahore rally on Saturday

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) along with other lawmakers, gestures upon his arrival to address the supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a rally in Islamabad on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been granted permission by the deputy commissioner of Lahore to hold a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on Saturday, on the condition that the organisers will be responsible for the security of women and the stage, and will provide electricity to all parts of the gathering.

Additionally, no party members or leaders will be allowed to make anti-judiciary and anti-institution remarks, and the party will be held responsible for any harm caused to public property.

The notification also said that the PTI volunteers will cooperate with the district administration and that no one will be allowed to carry a stick or any other material similar to this.

The display of arms is strictly prohibited on the premises of the rally and wall chalking is also not allowed on the rally route. Every participant in the rally will have to pay the Minar-i-Pakistan ground fee and no one should be forced to participate.

Earlier, PTI changed the day of its power show from Wednesday to Friday, and sources say that the government has not yet given written permission for the public meeting scheduled for Wednesday. Imran Khan, the former prime minister and PTI chairman, had announced that his party would stage a power show on Wednesday.

Supreme Court warns of intervention if 'transparent' election threatened
