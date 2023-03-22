Sports

Ex-Germany midfielder Ozil announces end of playing career

By Reuters
ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - JANUARY 29: Mesut Ozil of Medipol Basaksehir competes during Turkish Super Lig week 21 match between Medipol Basaksehir and Arabam.com Konyaspor at Fatih Terim Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkiye. (Photo by Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

BERLIN: Germany’s World Cup-winning midfielder Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from football at the age of 34 on Wednesday.

The former Real Madrid and Arsenal player was a key member of Germany’s World Cup-winning side in Brazil in 2014.

He retired from the squad in 2018 amid a political debate in Germany about an influx of migrants and after backlash over a photograph taken with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, saying he faced “racism and disrespect” over his Turkish ancestry.

“I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity,” Ozil, who most recently played for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, said in a statement on Instagram.

“But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.”

Previous article
PTI secures permission for Lahore rally on Saturday
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC orders to release Toshakhana record from 1990 to 2001 to...

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the government to release the complete record of foreign gifts received by members of successive governments...

Azad Kashmir prepares to celebrate Pakistan Day with vibrant traditions

10 soldiers killed as fresh Yemen fighting clouds peace efforts

Earthquake kills at least nine in KP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.