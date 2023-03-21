Government reluctant to hold elections, says Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Awami League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad condemned the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers by police without warrants and subsequent reports of torture on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said that around 70-80 workers of the opposition party were arrested after midnight, calling the act “cruelty, barbarity, and extremism”.

He also accused the authorities of attempting to avoid elections by cracking down on PTI.

“I strongly condemn the torture of political workers,” Ahmad wrote. “But our morale is high and our sentiments are strong. I vehemently condemn all arrests.”

Rasheed also announced plans to hold a public gathering on Wednesday, calling it a historic event. He urged party workers and PTI activists to remain safe and be prepared to defend Pakistan, Imran Khan, and the nation’s nuclear assets with their hearts and souls.

His tweets came as police in Rawalpindi arrested at least 30 PTI workers in overnight raids, including Raja Basharat, Wasiq Qayoom, and Arif Abbasi.

In a separate case at Nasirabad police station, over 200

Government’s Reluctance to Hold Elections, According to Rasheed”

workers were booked under charges of interfering in state matters and violating Section 144.

In response to the crackdown, the PTI leadership urged party workers and leaders to shift to safer locations to avoid arrests. The government has reportedly prepared a list of 1,000 people and is conducting raids on the houses of PTI leaders and workers.