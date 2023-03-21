NATIONAL

Government reluctant to hold elections, says Rasheed

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid speaks during a press conference on the brief abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, in Islamabad on July 18, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Awami League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad condemned the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers by police without warrants and subsequent reports of torture on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said that around 70-80 workers of the opposition party were arrested after midnight, calling the act “cruelty, barbarity, and extremism”.

He also accused the authorities of attempting to avoid elections by cracking down on PTI.

“I strongly condemn the torture of political workers,” Ahmad wrote. “But our morale is high and our sentiments are strong. I vehemently condemn all arrests.”

Rasheed also announced plans to hold a public gathering on Wednesday, calling it a historic event. He urged party workers and PTI activists to remain safe and be prepared to defend Pakistan, Imran Khan, and the nation’s nuclear assets with their hearts and souls.

His tweets came as police in Rawalpindi arrested at least 30 PTI workers in overnight raids, including Raja Basharat, Wasiq Qayoom, and Arif Abbasi.

In a separate case at Nasirabad police station, over 200

Government’s Reluctance to Hold Elections, According to Rasheed”

workers were booked under charges of interfering in state matters and violating Section 144.

In response to the crackdown, the PTI leadership urged party workers and leaders to shift to safer locations to avoid arrests. The government has reportedly prepared a list of 1,000 people and is conducting raids on the houses of PTI leaders and workers.

Previous article
Parliament summoned to decide PTI’s fate
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Mbappé named French team’s captain after Hugo Lloris’ retirement

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe has succeeded the retired Hugo Lloris as France captain, a source close to the team told AFP on Monday. Paris Saint-Germain forward...

BBC urges staff to ditch TikTok over data fears

Journalist critical of government ‘abducted’ from office: employer

Ukraine conflict to dominate Putin, Xi talks

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.