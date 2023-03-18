People in Punjab, KP to be given free flour in Ramazan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said needy persons in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be given the gift of free flour in the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak.

Speaking at a meeting held here to review arrangements for the provision of flour to needy persons, he said for the first time in the history of the country, a package had been prepared for the provision of free flour to poor people in the month of Ramazan.

وزیرِ اعظم کی زیر صدارت رمضان کے دوران مستحق افراد کو ریلیف کے حوالے سے جائزہ اجلاس۔ ”مستحق افراد کو فراہم کئے جانے والے آٹے کے تحفے کے معیار پر کسی قسم کی کوتاہی برداشت نہیں کی جائے گی۔“ ~ وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف pic.twitter.com/fdoh3WRHkT — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 17, 2023

He said no negligence would be tolerated regarding the quality of flour to be provided to the citizens.

The prime minister said the government was making all efforts to provide relief to the poor and middle class.

It was told that in Punjab, 15.8 million households would be provided free flour during Ramazan while free flour would also be provided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

وزیراعظم کی زیر صدارت رمضان میں مستحق افراد کو ریلیف اور مفت آٹے کی فراہمی پر جائزہ اجلاس۔ پنجاب کے 1 کروڑ 58 لاکھ گھرانوں کو مفت آٹا تقسیم کیا جائے گا،خیبر پختونخوا میں بھی مستحق خاندانوں کو آٹے کا تحفہ دیا جائے گا۔ بلوچستان کے 50 رمضان بازاروں میں آٹا سستے داموں دستیاب ہو گا pic.twitter.com/cyA3epK7Ne — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 17, 2023

The needy persons can know about their eligibility for a gift of flour by sending their identity card number on SMS 8171 assigned by Benazir Income Support Programme. It was further told that flour would be available on less rates in 50 Sasta Bazaars in Balochistan.

Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, chief secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and Managing Director of Utility Stores Corporation attended the meeting.

185,000 Islamabad families to get free wheat flour

Meanwhile, the federal government on Friday decided to start the distribution of free wheat flour among 185,000 families of the federal capital by March 18, as part of an initiative to provide relief to inflation-hit poor people during holy Ramzan.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here who said the government was striving to provide maximum possible relief to the people amid inflation.

وزیرِ اعظم کی زیرصدارت رمضان المبارک کے دوران اسلام آباد کی عوام کو ریلیف کی فراہمی کے حوالے سے اہم اجلاس۔ اجلاس میں فیصلہ کیا گیا کہ رمضان کے دوران وفاقی حکومت کی جانب سے اسلام آباد کیپٹل ٹیریٹری کے ایک لاکھ پچاسی ہزار مستحق خاندانوں کے لئے آٹے کا تحفہ دیا جائے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/9gIBN2u4SH — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 17, 2023

As per the decision, the eligible people would be able to get flour from 40 outlets of the Utility Stores.

وزیرِ اعظم کی زیرصدارت رمضان کے دوران اسلام آباد کی عوام کو مفت آٹے کے ریلیف کی فراہمی کے حوالے سے اہم اجلاس۔ ”رمضان میں غریب و متوسط طبقے کے مسائل کو کم کرنے کی کوشش کر رہے ہیں“ ~ وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف pic.twitter.com/Xlv8ICeojX — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 17, 2023

In order to avoid any inconvenience, the people have been asked to check their eligibility for the free flour by sending an SMS containing their CNIC number to 8717 helpline of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) as the data has been linked with the BISP.

وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف کی جانب سے اسلام آباد کے ایک لاکھ پچاسی ہزار مستحق خاندانوں کے لئےرمضان المبارک میں مفت آٹے کا تحفہ۔ مستحق افراد مفت آٹا اسلام آباد کیپٹل ٹیریٹری میں یوٹیلٹی اسٹورز کے 40 پوائنٹس سے حاصل کر سکیں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/mG5tbClfpS — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 17, 2023

As per the criteria, the families registered with the BISP and having a poverty score of 60 or lesser would be eligible to avail the facility.

The registered families would be entitled to get 30 kilogram of flour in a month.

In case of any complaint, the people may also contact a toll-free helpline 0800-05590.

The prime minister said the government was making efforts to reduce the difficulties faced by the low and middle income groups particularly during the Holy Ramzan.

He instructed the authorities concerned to take measures to avert long queues of people at the flour distribution points.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, ex-MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Capital Development Authority chairman, Utility Stores Corporation managing director and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.