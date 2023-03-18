PM acknowledges services of school teacher who coined name of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday acknowledged the services, on national level, of Qazi Abdur Rehman Amritsari, who had proposed the name of the Federal Capital as Islamabad.

In recognition of his services and on recommendations of Capital Development Authority (CDA), he awarded the allotment letter of a residential plot in Park Enclave to the heirs of late Abdur Rehman.

The prime minister has fulfilled the Government of Pakistan’s promise of acknowledging the services of late Qazi Abdur Rehman Amritsari, said a press release.

He said the services of Qazi Abdul Rehman Amritsari for Pakistan could not be ignored. He said the nation paid tribute to the school teacher Qazi Abdul Rehman who gave an identity to Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also directed the CDA authorities to complete all the formalities and provide possession of the plot to the heirs of Qazi Abdur Rehman.

He eulogized media, specially anchor person Hamid Mir, for highlighting the issue.

The prime minister also lauded the efforts of CDA chairman Noor ul Amin in this regard.