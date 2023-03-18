Maryam says calling Khan a leader would be insult to political struggle

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday declared that calling PTI a political party or Imran Khan a political leader would be an insult to the decades-long struggle of political activists.

In a series of tweets uploaded, a belligerent Maryam Nawaz said political leaders and parties in Pakistan have always struggled unarmed and made sacrifices.

She said now it is well known that since this “terrorist” was forcibly dragged into politics why the country was suffering from chaos. His backers also met their worst end and his politics was rolling towards its end in disgrace.

Maryam Nawaz recalled “Didn’t I say that this is a “terrorist group” whose leader is keeping miscreants and trained terrorists in his house to avoid the law and punishment? These scenes were seen only in relation to terrorism before today. Shameful!”

On reports about presence of Bushra Bibi in the house, Maryam said: “If there is only one woman in the Bail Park then who is firing bullets and petrol bombs at the police from inside? Don’t think before you lie?”