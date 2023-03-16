LHC bars police from arresting Imran until tomorrow

— Judge bars PTI from holding planned Sunday rally

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) extended the postponement of the police operation for the arrest of Imran Khan until Friday (tomorrow) as teams arrived at Mall Road neighbourhood in Lahore on Thursday, less than a five-minute drive from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s Zaman Park residence.

Separately, the court also barred the opposition party from holding a scheduled public rally in Lahore on Sunday, directing the caretaker government and Khan to resolve the issue through negotiations, according to Dunya News.

The operation was part of executing non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a sessions court for Khan, who has skipped hearings four times. Islamabad police, supported by Punjab police and the Rangers, have faced resistance from PTI workers since Tuesday, leading to violent exchanges with petrol bombs and tear gas.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, the police paused the operation during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) session and until 10:00 am Thursday after an order by the court.

On Thursday, PTI workers gathered outside Zaman Park and blocked the residence with shipping containers and chanted slogans in favour of their party chief. Khan’s supporters also placed rocks along multiple sections of the road leading to his residence.

Before adjourning the proceedings, the high court ordered authorities to halt the police operation as requested by Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of PTI, who had filed a petition to stop alleged “atrocities” against his party members.

لاہور ہائیکورٹ نے زمان پارک پر آپریشن کو روکنے کے احکامات پر کل تک توسیع کر دی ہے ، چیف سیکرٹری اور IG کو کہا ہے کہ تحریک انصاف کی قیادت کے ساتھ بیٹھ کر ان معاملات کو باہمی مشاورت سے طے کریں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 16, 2023

The court’s written order said that the injunctive orders issued on the previous day would remain in force until the next hearing on March 17.

The containers were placed after party leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, in a series of tweets, issued a warning, saying the PTI will continue to defend the leader of the nation and will not let the “future of Pakistan be pledged to a few families.”

اطلاعات آ رہی ہیں کہ ایک بار پھر زمان پارک آنے والے راستے بند کیے جا رہے ہیں اور پنجاب بھر کی اہم شاہراہوں پر بھی کنٹینر پہنچائے جا رہے ہیں: @MusarratCheema ہم انہیں خبردار کرنا چاہتے ہیں کہ جیسے ہم نے پہلے قوم کے لیڈر کا دفاع کیا اب بھی کریں گے: مسرت جمشید چیمہ — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 16, 2023

She also claimed the court had barred the police from conducting an operation, but warned that if the administration of Mohsin Naqvi defies court orders, they will face the legions of the people.

‘LACK OF LEGAL UNDERSTANDING’

During the hearing, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh noted that a lack of understanding of the law was the root cause of the issue. He emphasized that following the rule of law was essential to resolving the current impasse, and reminded both parties that solutions to such problems could be found in the Constitution.

Justice Sheikh also expressed his disappointment that the opposing parties had “jammed” the entire system, appearing in different courts at different times. He advised both the police and the PTI to follow the law and consider the impact of their actions on the nation.

Later, Chaudhry tweeted the LHC had extended the orders to halt the operation at Zaman Park until the following day. He further said the chief secretary and inspector general of police had been directed to hold discussions with PTI leaders to find a resolution through mutual consultation.

POLICE WOUNDED

Islamabad police have claimed that nine of their officers were injured during clashes, with one still receiving treatment at a hospital. The police force claimed, without evidence, that unarmed officers were subjected to torture, and roads leading to Khan’s home were blocked.

They emphasised that they were performing their duties to comply with court orders. In a tweet, they vowed to continue to discharge their responsibilities in a professional manner and requested cooperation with the police for the implementation of the law.

Separately, Khan has expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for condemning the “excessive use of force by authorities at Zaman Park.”

The association issued a statement Wednesday, maintaining it stands for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the dignity of the judgments issued by the courts.

I want to thank the SCBAP for their strong position on upholding of Constitution & rule of law. We appreciate your condemnation of excessive use of force by authorities at Zaman Park. My Party was founded on principle of rule of law & we continue to stand by this commitment. pic.twitter.com/7GMOYHljn5 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 16, 2023

“Any form of violence is not acceptable in a democratic country governed by rule of law and the Constitution. The use of excessive force against the former prime minister of Pakistan is highly condemned. Furthermore, the method of service of warrants is also highly arbitrary, vindictive and not in accordance with [the] law. Therefore, such violence must be stopped forthwith,” the statement said.

“Every person must be treated in accordance with [the] law and due process must be adopted. Law enforcement agencies must not use excessive force and citizens must not initiate confrontation or damage public and private property. It is incumbent upon all citizens to obey orders passed by all courts,” it added.