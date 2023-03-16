Imran charged with terrorism, attempted murder in violent police raid on home

LAHORE: Imran Khan and members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been charged with attempted murder and terrorism during violent clashes between police and former prime minister’s supporters that occurred in the aftermath of an attempted arrest at his residence in Lahore.

The standoff on Tuesday resulted in four separate cases being filed against the former prime minister. These complaints have been registered under charges of terrorism, attempts to murder, burning and damaging government property, and other provisions.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed at Lahore’s Race Course police station, the violent riots were orchestrated by a criminal conspiracy led by Imran Khan himself. The FIR alleges that PTI workers, incited by Khan and other party leaders, attacked police with batons, bricks, stones, and petrol bombs, resulting in injuries to Shehzad Bukhari, the deputy chief of operations for the Islamabad police team.

But reports citing eyewitnesses said overenthusiastic Bukhari was poisoned by police tear gas.

The situation escalated when additional personnel of Lahore police and paramilitary Rangers were called in to control the disorder. PTI workers, protesting against the expected arrest of their leader, became even more violent, chanting slogans and throwing stones and petrol-filled bottles.

As a result, public and private property, including police vans, water cannons, and browser vehicles, were destroyed and burnt, and staff members were injured.

The charges against Khan and other PTI leaders and workers have serious implications for their political future and the stability of the region.

Khan has been charged under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The charges include punishment for abetment, criminal conspiracy, rioting, armed rioting, obstructing public servants, and attempting to commit murder.

Provisions for the case against Khan also include charges of criminal intimidation, causing a public nuisance, and mischief by fire or explosive substance with the intent to destroy property.