‘Audio leaks,’ reveal how Yasmin Rashid seeks President’s help to end Zaman Park standoff

LAHORE: In another purported audio leak on Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid allegedly requested President Dr Arif Alvi to play a role to defuse the fast worsening situation during the police operation at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

In new leaks, Dr Yasmin can be purportedly heard as saying: “The situation is very bad. Our workers have resorted to throwing petrol bombs and setting fires. Please explain it to Khan sahib otherwise people and policemen will be killed.”

اہم ترین آڈیو لیک !!! صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی اور یاسمین راشد کی ایک اور آڈیو لیک ہوگئی۔ یاسمین راشد نے اعتراف کیا کہ ہمارے ورکرز پٹرول بم پھینک رہے آگ لگا رہے ہیں

آپ کچھ کریں۔خان کو سمجھائیں۔ 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/fRnWESxwMn — waqar satti 🇵🇰 (@waqarsatti) March 15, 2023

Then the president responded by stating that he would do his best, saying that he had already spoken with Asad Umar. Yasmin purportedly said that if the situation continued to deteriorate, the elections could be postponed which is unacceptable to the party leadership.

“I am intentionally out of this for the first time. I have already made a few phone calls,” she said.

“My suggestion is to advice Khan sahib to give in and fight another day. This is my personal opinion, but ultimately the decision is yours. It’s unlikely that he will surrender, especially with the presence of Rangers. Molotov cocktails are being used. Their water cannon was also set on fire.”

Dr Alvi stated that he would speak to Asad Umar again, to which Yasmin responded by suggesting that he should also speak to senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Meanwhile, in another leaked conversation allegedly between Dr Yasmin Rashid and former federal minister Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, it was stated that Imran Khan had directed all PTI MNAs and MPAs to gather workers outside his Zaman Park residence.

یاسمین راشد اور بریگیڈیئر اعجاز شاہ کی مبینہ آڈیو ۔۔ جس میں میں یاسمین راشد صاحبہ عمران خان کا پیغام دے رہی ہیں کہ سارے map’s اور MNA,s سے کہیں کہ بندے لیکر پہنچیں اور جو نہیں پہنچے گا میں نے اسے کوئی ٹکٹ نہیں دینا ۔ pic.twitter.com/CnEY9bsF2J — Hassan Ayub Khan (@HassanAyub82) March 15, 2023

“He will not give [party] tickets to those who do not come. Khan sahib has said this directly,” Yasmin purportedly said in the audio clip doing rounds on social media. Shah said that he was calling everyone. Yasmin added that Imran Khan had requested that his message be conveyed to everyone.

Yasmin later confirmed her conversation with Shah, stating that “I am the president of the party, will I not call my people?”

She further clarified that, “Our people have been on the streets for 23 hours. They are being shelled and tortured. I did not say anything controversial in the audio.”