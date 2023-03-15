Celebrities are scared to speak up for Imran Khan: Farhan Saeed

The face-off between police and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters continued on the second day on Wednesday as law enforcers made a fresh push to arrest party chairman Imran Khan from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Police resumed firing tear gas rounds and used water canons against defiant PTI workers and supporters as fresh skirmishes broke out after law enforcers intensified their activities in the now more than 20-hour-long operation to arrest the PTI chief. Many PTI supporters have been taken into custody.

Many of Khan’s supporters on social media have been actively lashing out at the authorities for such stern measures. Several celebrities have also expressed their anger on the same.

Farhan Saeed took to Twitter and shared, “When Imran Khan became PM, all the actors, players were so quick to congratulate him, even go and meet him, today either they have changed their opinion about him which is fair enough, they have all the right or they’re scared to speak which is worrisome.”

Adnan Siddiqui commented, “It’s incredible to witness people from all walks of life coming together with a shared sense of purpose, fueled by their passion and dedication. Such an outpouring of support for a leader is unprecedented in the history of our country.”

Haroon Shahid claimed, “The shelling didn’t work, they’re all set to try the bullets! Catastrophe loading.”

Singer Annie Khalid tweeted, “What is happening today is Jihad. Sitting in London I wish I wish I wish I could be there tonight standing with my people- to protect my leader. I salute this nation, you are all heroes! Jinnah’s Pakistan.”

Elan owner, Khadijah Shah, had been busy helping the protestors. “We took water and medicines for the heroes on the frontline – they are being shelled from the upper mall and need lots of water, you can hardly breathe the air is thick with tear gas – people keep going and distributing water, masks and Ventolin inhalers.”

Mobile and internet services have been suspended in the Zaman Park neighbourhood and nearby areas. Educational institutions located around Mall Road remain closed while an emergency has been imposed in hospitals.

Rangers are also present at Mall Road near the former premier’s Zaman Park residence – blocking access to the area. A traffic warden post and some vehicles have been torched.