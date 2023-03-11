Bilawal: UN day ‘powerful’ message of global unity against Islamophobia

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has concluded his five-day visit to New York, where he attended the first-ever commemoration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia at the UN.

He described the event as a “very powerful” message of global unity against Islamophobia. The foreign minister also presided over the “Women in Islam” event, which highlighted Islamic countries’ commitment to gender parity and women’s empowerment.

Bilawal emphasized the need to combat Islamophobia and tackle discrimination, hostility, and violence against Muslim individuals and communities. He also expressed Pakistan’s belief in continued engagement with the Afghan interim government to achieve human rights, inclusive governance, and an end to terrorism within and from Afghanistan.

He stressed that Pakistan’s interest lies in a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbours.

Bilawal also addressed the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, stating that they remain unaddressed by the United Nations. He expressed Pakistan’s commitment to raising the issues of Kashmir and Palestine at every opportunity, be it at the Security Council or various events.

He also mentioned that Pakistan will not recognize Israel until the Palestinians attain their rights and called Israel an apartheid state.

Finally, he welcomed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, facilitated by China. He praised China’s positive leadership on the world stage, promoting unity, win-win cooperation, and dispute resolution.