NATIONAL

Bilawal: UN day ‘powerful’ message of global unity against Islamophobia

By Staff Report
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/03/11: Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at UN Headquarters. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has concluded his five-day visit to New York, where he attended the first-ever commemoration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia at the UN.

He described the event as a “very powerful” message of global unity against Islamophobia. The foreign minister also presided over the “Women in Islam” event, which highlighted Islamic countries’ commitment to gender parity and women’s empowerment.

Bilawal emphasized the need to combat Islamophobia and tackle discrimination, hostility, and violence against Muslim individuals and communities. He also expressed Pakistan’s belief in continued engagement with the Afghan interim government to achieve human rights, inclusive governance, and an end to terrorism within and from Afghanistan.

He stressed that Pakistan’s interest lies in a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbours.

Bilawal also addressed the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, stating that they remain unaddressed by the United Nations. He expressed Pakistan’s commitment to raising the issues of Kashmir and Palestine at every opportunity, be it at the Security Council or various events.

He also mentioned that Pakistan will not recognize Israel until the Palestinians attain their rights and called Israel an apartheid state.

Finally, he welcomed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, facilitated by China. He praised China’s positive leadership on the world stage, promoting unity, win-win cooperation, and dispute resolution.

Previous article
Refuting torture allegation, Naqvi admin claims PTI supporter died in accident
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China in sights as AUKUS leaders meet on subs

WASHINGTON: The leaders of the United States, Britain and Australia meet Monday in San Diego with an expected announcement on nuclear submarines, a landmark...

Mitchell anchors New Zealand revival against Sri Lanka

Epaper_23-03-11 LHR

Epaper_23-03-11 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.