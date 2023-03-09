Munir reassures commitment to peace in Balochistan despite challenges

QUETTA: The army chief reaffirmed his institution’s commitment to promoting peace and prosperity in Balochistan despite the actions of “misguided elements”, a vaguely defined term associated with local insurgents active in the southwestern province.

During a visit to Gwadar, Gen. Syed Asim Munir was briefed on the security situation in the province and the operational readiness of the military to protect the projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The army chief acknowledged the efforts of all ranks and urged them to continue their professional commitment to the people of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of socio-economic development and announced several welfare projects related to education, solar energy, fisheries, water, health, sports, and livelihood in the nation’s largest province by area.

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the chief minister of Balochistan, and Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, corps commander of Quetta, were present during the visit.

Since coming under Pakistan’s control in 1948, the province of Balochistan has experienced a series of uprisings, with separatist groups seeking greater autonomy. The latest resurgence of the insurgency in the province has become more lethal and well-organised.