Court issues arrest warrant for Gill in illegal arms case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill in connection with the illegal arms case.

During the hearing, Gill was absent, and the court ordered him to submit a Rs50,000 surety bond and ensure his appearance at the next hearing.

The court has adjourned the hearing till May 9.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed PTI chief Imran Khan to appear before the sessions court in the Toshakhana case. The IHC announced its verdict on a plea challenging the issuance of the arrest warrant against Khan in the case.

The court has suspended the warrant and ordered Khan to appear before the sessions court on March 13. The verdict was announced by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

