NAB team in Dubai to investigate Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has expanded its ongoing investigation into the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to media reports, a four-member NAB team, headed by its director Rizwan Ahmed, has traveled to Dubai to collect crucial information regarding the sale of a precious watch gifted to Imran Khan.

During their trip, the NAB team visited the residence of businessman Umar Farooq, who claimed to have purchased the watch. They also visited the Pakistani embassy in the UAE and some shops as part of their investigation.

It is worth noting that the accountability watchdog has summoned Khan to appear before it on March 9 in connection with the Toshakhana case. The notice sent to Khan mentioned six valuable watches and an iPhone gifted by Qatar’s army chief, which are also included in the investigation.

The Toshakhana issue has become a major point of contention in national politics following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to disqualify the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declarations” last month.