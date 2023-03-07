Deputy commissioner launches spring tree plantation drive in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: In line with the Punjab chief minister and chief secretary’s directives to implement 26 initiatives for good governance and visible change, the Deputy Commissioner of Muzaffargarh, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, has initiated a large-scale spring tree plantation drive in the district.

During the launch event, Sherazi planted a tree in the Punjab Forest Department’s vast area in Mouza Rakh Khan Pur, located opposite the Indus Hospital. He specified that 15 acres of land would be used for this purpose, with one acre allocated for a park to benefit patients visiting the hospital, and the remaining 14 acres to be utilized for an artificial forest.

In addition to numerous students, several district officers, including District Forest Officer Tariq Sinawan, Deputy Director Social Welfare Dr Nasir Malik, and Assistant Director Social Welfare Malik Akram Takleer, were also present at the event.

Sherazi revealed that over 1 million trees would be planted during the spring plantation drive in the district, and he would personally supervise the drive’s progress. He warned that departmental action would be taken against officials who did not take the Chief Secretary’s 26 initiatives seriously, citing Punjab Excise and Taxation and Irrigation Department officials as examples.

Sherazi emphasized the importance of trees as green shelter during extreme weather conditions, making the earth cooler for animals and humans alike. He added that the drive aimed to encourage communities, organizations, businesses, civil society, and the government to collectively plant trees.

Furthermore, the government plans to reclaim encroached land and convert it into forests by planting seedlings during the next phase. The deputy commissioner urged tehsil and district headquarters hospitals to participate in the campaign, with DHQ hospital planting 2,000 saplings and THQ hospitals planting 1,000 saplings each.