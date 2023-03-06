Opinion

Medical allowance

The federal government had changed the pay scales of the autonomous Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), commonly called Radio Pakistan, in July last year. Under the rules, serving and retired federal employees up to grade 16 are entitled to 25 per cent of their salaries/pensions as medical allowance, whereas those above are paid 20pc under the head.

Despite the federal government decision, Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired employees are not being paid the medical allowance to which they are now entitled. In view of the prevailing economic crisis in the country, it may not be possible for the federal government to pay six months’ arrears now, but the medical allowance must and should be paid to the serving and retired employees with effect from January 1. This will help them cope with the ever-increasing inflation. Moreover, Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired employees are not being reimbursed their submitted medical bills for months and months together. In view of the prevailing situation, some have already stopped submitting the medical bills for reimbursement, and are spending their limited resources on purchasing medicines for themselves and their families. The government must look into the woes of Radio Pakistan employees, and provide them some relief in the challenging times prevailing currently.

M Z RIFAT

LAHORE

