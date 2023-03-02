A silent killer

Hepatitis is known as the silent killer. It has recently been found alarmingly rising in peri-urban squatter settlements around Karachi. Since Pakistan has a high load of hepatitis B and C, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) routinely screen pregnant women for hepatitis B and C in the targeted communities.

During 2020-2021, a data set identified a remarkable increase of hepatitis C-positive pregnant women in a local community. A screening campaign was planned for the targeted population, covering a different area each day.

Advocacy was targeted through banners and awareness sessions/social meetings were held with the community by community health workers. Rapid diagnostic test kits were used for randomly screening 978 residents of villages. Out of them, 11.9 per cent individuals were positive for hepatitis C, 1.4pc for hepatitis B, and 0.2pc for both.

The affected persons were financially supported by a philanthropist. They were referred to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and some welfare organisations. Their diagnosis was confirmed, and appropriate treatment was given to them.

The findings were actually just a tip of the proverbial iceberg; the actual disease burden is much higher than that.

The provincial government has launched the Hepatitis Prevention and Control Programme (HPCP), which aims at ensuring a hepatitis-free Sindh by providing vaccination and screening free of cost. This is the right step forward.

DR MAHWISH NAIM

KARACHI