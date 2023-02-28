NATIONAL

99pc water still standing in flood-hit areas of Sindh: SHC informed

By Staff Report
SEWAN SHARIF, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 04: A view of damaged houses hit by floodwater following flash flood in Sewan Sharif, southern Sindh province, Pakistan on September 04, 2022 The death from the devastating floods across Pakistan has killed more than 1,200. According to the daily report by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more than 3,500 people have been injured so far since June 14. Some 33 million people affected due to monsoon rains and floods across Pakistan, it is estimated that around five million people, including children, would get sick due to outbreak of water-borne and vector-borne diseases in the next four to 12 weeks. (Photo by Shakeel Ahmed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SUKKUR: A PDMA official on Tuesday told Sindh High Court bench on Tuesday that 99 percent floodwater was still standing in flood hit areas of the province.

Sindh High Court’s Sukkur bench was hearing a petition on rehabilitation of flood victims and drainage of floodwater in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and Naushehro Feroz districts.

The bench observed that the rehabilitation department was not seen during and after rains and flood.

“Where were you earlier,” court questioned the rehabilitation in-charge. “Our 26 ambulances have been engaged in relief work in all flood affected areas,” he replied.

“Where your ambulances are working today, tell the court,” the bench further questioned. “All ambulances are working in different areas,” the official said and submitted a report in the court.

“Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar should check whereabouts of 26 ambulances in areas and submit their reports,” the court ordered.

“Flood affected people of Sindh are equal to the people of Somalia and Ethiopia,” the bench remarked. The court asked about drainage of floodwater from affected areas.

“Water still is standing in most of the affected areas,” the petitioner replied.

A committee constituted by the court submitted its detailed review report of the affected areas. “The district administrations became active but facing fuel shortage,” a lawyer told the court.

Deputy Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority told the court that only one percent work has been performed, while 99 pct has been pending as floodwater standing in affected areas.

