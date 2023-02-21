Imran gets protective bail till Mar 3 in terrorism case

Another case disposed of after ex-premier withdrew his petition

Huge convoy of workers, supporters accompanies PTI chief to court

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till March 3, in a terrorism case registered by Sangjani Police (Islamabad).

The case was registered on charges of rioting and clashes with Islamabad police in October in the aftermath of his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Toshakhana reference.

His plea for bail in another case — which was also registered in Islamabad and pertained to protests outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) — was disposed of after the ex-premier withdrew his petition.

The proceedings in both the petitions culminated only after the high court had to wait for hours and set multiple deadlines for Imran to arrive. Once the PTI chief reached the court premises, a number of his supporters had gathered around him.

The LHC bench directed Imran Khan to approach the court concerned till March 3, adding that the order would cease to have its legal effect after the said date.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Imran Khan for protective bail.

During the proceedings, PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the bench.

Imran’s counsel argued before the bench that Sangjani police had registered a case against his client under Section 341, 427, 353, 186, 147, 149, 188, 506, 109 of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.

He submitted that the court concerned dismissed the interim bail of his client for non-prosecution after he failed to appear due to injuries Imran sustained during as attempt on his life in Wazirabad. He submitted that his client wanted to approach the court concerned for relief but needed some time for the purpose. He pleaded with the court to grant two weeks protective bail to his client to enable him to appear before the court concerned.

At this stage, the PTI chairman submitted that his leg had been healed to some extent but doctors had advised two weeks’ rest, adding that he would undergo check-up on February 28. The PTI chairman further submitted that he respected courts.

Subsequently, the court granted protective bail to the PTI chairman till March 3.

Earlier, the bench took up the matter and ordered the LHC security incharge to produce the PTI chairman in the court after being informed that he was present on the court premises, while rejecting a request to verify his presence through court staff.

Imran’s counsel had pleaded with the court to mark the attendance of his client through the court staff as he was facing difficulty in entering the court due to the security reasons and presence of a large number of workers.

The PTI chief arrived at the LHC amid tight security. He entered the court premises following security clearance, whereas a large number of party workers were also present on this occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the same division bench had earlier dismissed Imran Khan’s petition for protective bail on February 16. Imran Khan had again approached the LHC on Monday through a fresh petition.

Later on, the PTI chairman appeared before Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh for clarification of his different signatures on affidavit and power of attorney in a petition for protective bail in another case registered at Secretariat police station (Islamabad).

To a court query, Imran Khan said that the petition was filed without his consent. He submitted that he advised counsel Azhar Siddique to withdraw the petition after the matter came to his knowledge, while seeking apology from the court.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition on being withdrawn.

The court heard the matter at different intervals, during the day and had given last opportunity to the PTI chairman for appearance.

On February 16, the court had summoned the PTI chairman for clarification of his different signatures on affidavit and power of attorney while hearing his petition for protective bail in a case registered at Secretariat police station (Islamabad).

The court also ordered the inspector general of police Punjab to finalise security matters in connection with appearance by sitting with Imran Khan’s legal team.

Imran’s convoy

When Imran’s convoy left Zaman Park — where the PTI chief has been convalescing since being wounded in an assassination attempt during a pitstop his caravan made in Wazirabad while they were marching on Islamabad — and arrived at the LHC premises, it was showered with rose petals. A large number of PTI supporters had also surrounded the convoy and chanted slogans in support of the ex-premier.

Prior to Imran entering the courtroom, Qureshi had told ARY News there were “thousands” of people present outside the court and security arrangements were almost “non-existent”. He said it was “impossible” for Imran to step out of his car in such a situation.

Ahead of today’s proceedings, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed at the main gate of the LHC.

Imran’s request for entrance into LHC via Mosque Gate rejected

Earlier today, the court rejected the PTI chairman’s request, submitted via Senator Shibli Faraz, to enter the LHC premises through the Mosque or Judges Gate.

The application, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, had stated that the petitioner was the former prime minister of Pakistan and was recently injured in an assassination attempt.

“The petitioner’s bullet injuries are still under healing process and he has not been allowed by doctors to walk or put pressure on the broken tibia,” it said.

It added that there was a “huge amount of risk and threat” to Imran’s life as the perpetrators and masterminds of the previous attack were still at large and “giving threats time and again”.

“It is hereby prayed that the petitioner, being the former prime minister, may kindly be allowed to enter the court premises through its Mosque Gate/Judges Gate due to medical reasons,” the petition pleaded.

Health issues, not a ‘matter of ego’: Asad Umar

Separately, in a media talk late today, PTI leader Asad Umar said that there were some “security requisites” regarding Imran’s appearance in court.

PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz at a media talk in Lahore on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

“Imran is not an ordinary Pakistani citizen [as] he’s the only leader among the few former prime ministers on whom an assassination attempt has been made,” he told reporters.

The PTI general secretary went on to say Imran could not “bear any shoving and pushing as per instructions from his doctors”, adding that it was “not a matter of ego”.

Umar added that the PTI chief’s bone, which was hit by a bullet, had not “healed completely yet” and that doctors had cautioned the recovery process could be hindered by “even a slight shake”.

The case

The terrorism case in Islamabad was filed against Imran in Oct 2022 after PTI workers took to the streets and held demonstrations outside ECP offices across the country after it disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana reference.

Soon after the verdict was announced, the PTI leadership asked people to take to the streets. Clashes were also reported between the police and protesters in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

The ATC had granted Imran a pre-arrest bail in the case in October last year and summoned him on multiple occasions but the ex-premier failed to appear in court. His lawyer had been seeking an exemption from in-person appearance on medical grounds.

Previously, Imran also petitioned the court for a virtual hearing but the request was rejected.

Section 144 imposed in Lahore District

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which restricts the assembly of gatherings exceeding four persons, immediately for a week in the following areas:

Main Mir Bridge to Istanbul Chowk on Lahore’s Mall Road, including its immediate vicinity

Outside Punjab Civil Secretariat and its adjoining roads

Main Gulberg Boulevard

The order said that the section was imposed “in the context of overall prevailing security milieu” to avert any untoward incident since Pakistan Super League’s eighth edition was going to start on February 26 in Lahore.

It added that it was “essential to ensure security of the people and installations/buildings against any potential terrorist threat or untoward activity, in the larger interest of public safety, security, peace and tranquillity.”