Met office predicts predominantly dry weather across most low-lying regions

By Staff Report
Traffic travels through an intersection in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday, July 9, 2018. The Pakistan economy is in distress. How else to describe an emerging market that has seen three currency devaluations since December, depleted its foreign-currency reserves and may soon ask for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, less than two years after its last $6.6 billion emergency cash infusion. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KARACHI: The Met office announced on Saturday that mainly dry weather is expected in most of the plain areas of the country over the next 24 hours, while the upper parts of the country will experience cold and partly cloudy weather.

Light rain and snowfall is predicted in isolated areas of upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dry weather will continue over most of the country, with the upper parts remaining cold and partly cloudy.

The lowest recorded minimum temperatures for today were: Kalam at -5 degrees, Leh at -4 degrees, and Ziarat and Skardu at 0 degrees.

