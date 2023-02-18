Met office predicts predominantly dry weather across most low-lying regions

KARACHI: The Met office announced on Saturday that mainly dry weather is expected in most of the plain areas of the country over the next 24 hours, while the upper parts of the country will experience cold and partly cloudy weather.

Light rain and snowfall is predicted in isolated areas of upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The lowest recorded minimum temperatures for today were: Kalam at -5 degrees, Leh at -4 degrees, and Ziarat and Skardu at 0 degrees.