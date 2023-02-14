Unemployment: A menace to the local economy

By Rayaan Mirza

Unemployment is a critical issue in Pakistan, with significant consequences for the local economy. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the unemployment rate in the country was 6.8% in 2020, with an estimated 6.5 million people unemployed. This problem is particularly acute in rural areas and among the youth, where unemployment rates are even higher.

The impact of unemployment on the local economy is far-reaching and can be seen in various sectors. One of the most significant impacts is on household incomes, as unemployed individuals and their families may struggle to make ends meet. This can lead to poverty, food insecurity, and an inability to access basic services such as healthcare and education.

Unemployment also has a negative impact on the business sector, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). When individuals are unemployed, they have less disposable income to spend on goods and services, leading to decreased demand and revenue for businesses. This can result in reduced investment, job cuts, and closures, which further exacerbates the problem of unemployment.

The local economy also suffers from a lack of productivity and innovation when there is high unemployment. With a large portion of the population not participating in the labor force, the economy is unable to fully utilize its potential for growth and development. This can lead to a lack of economic diversification, a lack of investment in new technologies and infrastructure, and a lack of opportunities for businesses to expand.

Furthermore, unemployment also has a direct impact on the government’s budget as it leads to an increase in social welfare spending and a decrease in tax revenue. The government has to spend more money on providing assistance to the unemployed and their families, while at the same time, it receives less revenue from taxes as the unemployed are less likely to be paying taxes.

The government has implemented various policies and programs to address unemployment in Pakistan. These include job creation schemes, such as the Prime Minister’s Youth Training Program, and the establishment of special economic zones to attract foreign investment. Additionally, the government has also introduced policies to support small and medium-sized enterprises, such as microfinance schemes and tax incentives.

However, these policies have had limited success in reducing unemployment. The main reason behind this is the lack of implementation and monitoring of these policies, as well as the lack of coordination among different government departments and agencies. Furthermore, the lack of a proper education system in the country has also led to a lack of skilled workers, making it difficult for businesses to find the right employees.

In conclusion, unemployment is a critical issue in Pakistan, with significant consequences for the local economy. It has a negative impact on household incomes, the business sector, and the government’s budget. The government has implemented various policies and programs to address unemployment, but these have had limited success due to lack of implementation and coordination.

To effectively address unemployment, the government needs to take a comprehensive approach that includes improving the education system, increasing investment in infrastructure, and creating an enabling environment for businesses to grow and create jobs.

The author is a A2 student at Aitchison College Lahore.